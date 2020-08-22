ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of ONE Gas worth $46,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

