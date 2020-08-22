On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.65. On Deck Capital shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 934,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONDK. B. Riley reduced their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 34.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,706 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 482,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 116.6% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 581,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

