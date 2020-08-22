On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.65. On Deck Capital shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 934,200 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONDK. B. Riley reduced their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.
On Deck Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ONDK)
On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.