Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Duncan Tatton-Brown Purchases 6 Shares

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.47) per share, with a total value of £139.86 ($182.85).
Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 15th, Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($204.78).
OCDO opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.74) on Friday. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,249 ($29.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,712.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.