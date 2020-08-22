Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Duncan Tatton-Brown Purchases 6 Shares

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.47) per share, with a total value of £139.86 ($182.85).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 8 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.60) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($204.78).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.74) on Friday. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,249 ($29.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,712.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,510.25 ($19.74).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

