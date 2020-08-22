Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.15) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,510.25 ($19.74).

OCDO opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,131.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,712.02. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a PE ratio of -140.58. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,249 ($29.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

