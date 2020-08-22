Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 92.85.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

