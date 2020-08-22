Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

NVMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NVMI opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $54,948,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 121,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

