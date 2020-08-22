Northcoast Research Comments on SpartanNash Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPTN. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.00 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

