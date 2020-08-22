Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.58 ($33.63).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Norma Group stock opened at €27.46 ($32.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.74. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market capitalization of $874.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.