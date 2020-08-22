Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Nordson stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

