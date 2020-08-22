Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.32 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 205.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 440,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

