Nord/LB Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.83 ($22.16).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €15.88 ($18.68) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 12-month high of €25.38 ($29.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.42 and a 200-day moving average of €15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

