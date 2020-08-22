Noodles & Co Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,295 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $383.67 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.03. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

