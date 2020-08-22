Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOAH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.49. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $40.18.

Get Noah alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NOAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.