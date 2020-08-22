NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. NN has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $263.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NN by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

