Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LASR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nlight from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Nlight has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,114 shares of company stock worth $1,449,854. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nlight by 1,837.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

