Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $216.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. Nitori has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $223.81.
Nitori Company Profile
