Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $216.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. Nitori has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $223.81.

Get Nitori alerts:

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. Its products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.