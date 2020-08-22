Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Get Nextdecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

Nextdecade stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Nextdecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.