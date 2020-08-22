Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nextdecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextdecade (NEXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.