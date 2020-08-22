Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Nextdecade in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

Nextdecade stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nextdecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

