New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,100 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.