New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,370 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.17 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

