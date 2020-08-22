New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.38 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

