New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.77 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 247.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $102.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

