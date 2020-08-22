New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

