Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NLTX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -4.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $126,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

