Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $258,000.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

