Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

