NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NatWest Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE NWG opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.40.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.