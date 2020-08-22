NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GASNY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

