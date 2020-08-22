National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by 44.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.60 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

