Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $766.40

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $766.40 and traded as high as $773.20. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at $772.00, with a volume of 75,026 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $493.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 766.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 773.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

