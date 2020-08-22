Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

