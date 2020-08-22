Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.69 million, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,256 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 242,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.