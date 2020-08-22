Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

