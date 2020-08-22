Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of MRNA opened at $66.45 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $12,322,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,465,465 shares of company stock worth $93,312,750. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,457,000 after buying an additional 416,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

