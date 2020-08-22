Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,977.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

