Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $14.66. Misonix shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 27,600 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Misonix by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Misonix by 64.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Misonix by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

