Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $337,275.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $317,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Peter Bauer sold 19,380 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $853,495.20.

On Monday, June 1st, Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $95,128.00.

MIME stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.39, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 10.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

