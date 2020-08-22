Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $264,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $164,088. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 223,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 399,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

