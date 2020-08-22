Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $114.84 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $133,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

