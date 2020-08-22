Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.45. Microsaic Systems shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,227 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.99.

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

