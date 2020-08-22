Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.50

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.50 and traded as low as $96.00. Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 41,868 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.