Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 388 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.