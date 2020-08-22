Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:MTA opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.