Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $18.92 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,554 shares of company stock worth $2,827,866. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.