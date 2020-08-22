Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mercantil Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Mercantil Bank stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 153.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 121.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.