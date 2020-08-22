Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 692,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

