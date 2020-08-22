Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,602 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.