Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SINA by 14.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SINA in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SINA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SINA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,677 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $435.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

