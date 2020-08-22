Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

