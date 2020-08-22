Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Total by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Total by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Total by 40.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 33.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

